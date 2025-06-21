Tejasvee appointed director of bank controlled by BJP leader

Mumbai: Former corporator and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Tejasvee Ghosalkar has been appointed as a director of the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank (MDCCB), which is controlled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pravin Darekar. The appointment ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election has triggered speculations about her quitting the Shiv Sena (UBT) and joining the BJP. Vinod Ghosalkar with Tejasvee Ghosalkar (HT Photo)

The announcement regarding Ghosalkar’s appointment was made by Darekar on Friday after a meeting of the board of directors of the bank. The position had been vacant since the murder of her husband and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar on February 8 last year, allegedly by a self-styled social worker Mauris Noronha alias Maurisbhai.

Tejasvee Ghosalkar last month resigned as the vibhag pramukh of Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Dahisar assembly segment, alleging non-cooperation by the party’s regional chief and coordinator. The move fuelled speculation that she might leave the party and join the BJP. Her father-in-law and deputy leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) Vinod Ghosalkar subsequently met party chief Uddhav Thackeray and accused the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena of pressuring her to leave the party.

With Tejasvee’s appointment now as a director of MDCCB, political circles are abuzz about the move being part of the BJP’s strategy to gain control over the BMC by luring Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders into its fold. The BJP believes that Tejasvee’s induction would help them win big from Dahisar in the upcoming BMC election. Tejasvee has so far not made any official announcement regarding quitting the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Darekar said that the bank had taken the decision to induct Tejasvee in good faith, following the unfortunate death of Abhishek Ghosalkar. The decision was taken unanimously by the board of directors as the post was lying vacant and had to be filled, he said.

Another director of the bank, Shivaji Nalawade, concurred, saying the resolution to induct Tejasvee was passed at a meeting of the board of directors on Thursday.

“Since the elected body has completed more than two and half years, it has the right to appoint a new director. We have directors from across party lines and the appointment has no political angle,” Nalawade said.