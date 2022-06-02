Tempo driver stages robbery, arrested by Khandeshwar police

Khandeshwar police have arrested a tempo driver who allegedly faked the robbery of his truck and its goods.

The accused, identified as Umesh Dagadu Kadam (42), was assigned to take construction pipes worth ₹4.60 lakh from West Bengal to Thane.

He left West Bengal on April 29 and was in Navi Mumbai. On May 10, he approached Kapurbawdi police and registered a complaint claiming that two men who took lift from him on the Mumbai Pune Expressway robbed him at Saket Bridge. Kapurbawdi police transferred the case to Khandeshwar police as the accused had entered the truck from their jurisdiction.

“In the investigations, while the team was going through CCTV footage, none of the claims could be corroborated with the footage and the complainant himself became the suspect. On further interrogation, he revealed that the complaint was fake and that he sold the pipes to a scrap dealer in Turbhe for ₹60,000 and the truck in Gujarat. He was in need of money and hence he decided to do this, he revealed,” Shivraj Patil, deputy commissioner of police, zone II, said. The police seized the hidden tempo as well as the sold pipes.