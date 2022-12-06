Thackeray, Ambedkar meet to discuss potential electoral alliance

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar met on Monday at a five-star hotel in Santacruz to discuss a potential electoral alliance. With civic and district council polls in the state round the corner, the two leaders are keen on a tie-up.

Following the vertical split in his party which led to the collapse of his government, Thackeray wants to expand the Shiv Sena’s support base and is looking to Ambedkar, whose party has a following among various socially backward communities.

“Uddhavji and Ambedkar have met earlier too,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and spokesperson Sanjay Raut said. “All forces need to unite due to the present condition in the country. The discussions are heading to a potentially positive finish. Once the alliance happens, it will benefit us all.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut and UBT group secretary Milind Narvekar also attended the meet which was originally scheduled to be held in a hotel at Worli but later took place at Santacruz.

Two weeks ago, Thackeray and Ambedkar had shared the stage at Shivaji Mandir in Dadar for the relaunch of a website, Prabhodhankar.com. Following this, there were a few rounds of meetings between leaders from both sides. Last week, VBA leader Rekha Thakur had said that the Shiv Sena (UBT)-VBA alliance was a possibility. Monday’s meeting between Thackeray and Ambedkar assumes significance in this context.

Thackeray faction leaders said the move towards an alliance with VBA was part of Thackeray’s plan to expand the Sena (UBT)’s support base in Mumbai and other places. Facing, as he is, a strong challenge from the BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena alliance in the Mumbai civic polls, votes from backward communities could help him counter the BJP-BSS attack, said party insiders.

This is the second time the Shiv Sena is looking at an alliance with a party with good Dalit support. Earlier, it had formed an alliance with the Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A) but the latter jumped ship to join the BJP when the Sena snapped ties with the latter.

Talking to mediapersons, Thackeray said he had had positive discussions with Ambedkar. “We have had a few rounds of talks,” he said. “Ambedkar wants to come with us. But there are certain issues that we want to sort out so that there is no problem in future.”