close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Thackeray faction announce Stree Shakti Saamvad Yatra from January 17

Thackeray faction announce Stree Shakti Saamvad Yatra from January 17

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Jan 15, 2024 06:38 AM IST

The Thackeray faction in Maharashtra has launched the 'Stree Shakti Saamvad Yatra' campaign to reach out to women voters in the state. The three-day campaign will be implemented in every Lok Sabha constituency and will focus on communicating the party's policies and the work done during the MVA government. The campaign will run from January 17 to the end of February.

Mumbai: Immediately after the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government launched a campaign for women empowerment in the state to woo women voters, the Thackeray faction too has extended an olive branch to half of the electoral chunk by launching ‘Stree Shakti Saamvad Yatra’ from January 17 in Vidarbha.

HT Image
HT Image

The three-day campaign will be implemented in every Lok Sabha constituency like Nagpur, Ramtek, Amaravati, Yavatmal-Washim, Buldhana, etc., and will finish by the end of February making it a one-and-a-half-month campaign.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

In the first phase, from January 17 to January 19, women leaders from the Thackeray faction, like former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, Vishakha Raut, Sanjana Ghadi, Ranjana Newalkar, etc, will tour Vidarbha. Uddhav Thackeray’s wife, Rashmi Thackeray, is likely to participate in the tour.

In Maharashtra, there is a tradition that after the festival of Makar Sankranti, the women in most households organize a get-together for the Haldi-Kumkum function. Thackeray faction will reach out to women during the same period. Accordingly, women leaders from the Thackeray faction will leave for Nagpur on January 16, and on the morning of January 17, the actual campaign will start.

“We will go to the various assembly constituencies and will meet the women under the areas of local Shakha’s to communicate the party policy and the works during the MVA government, and why and how Uddhav Thackeray is fighting against the BJP regime,” said Kishori Pednekar who will tour the Ramtek and Nagpur LS constituency. “We will explain to the women how Shiv Sena under Thackeray is important as the voice of Maharashtra.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On