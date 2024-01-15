Thackeray faction announce Stree Shakti Saamvad Yatra from January 17

Mumbai: Immediately after the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government launched a campaign for women empowerment in the state to woo women voters, the Thackeray faction too has extended an olive branch to half of the electoral chunk by launching ‘Stree Shakti Saamvad Yatra’ from January 17 in Vidarbha. HT Image

The three-day campaign will be implemented in every Lok Sabha constituency like Nagpur, Ramtek, Amaravati, Yavatmal-Washim, Buldhana, etc., and will finish by the end of February making it a one-and-a-half-month campaign.

In the first phase, from January 17 to January 19, women leaders from the Thackeray faction, like former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, Vishakha Raut, Sanjana Ghadi, Ranjana Newalkar, etc, will tour Vidarbha. Uddhav Thackeray’s wife, Rashmi Thackeray, is likely to participate in the tour.

In Maharashtra, there is a tradition that after the festival of Makar Sankranti, the women in most households organize a get-together for the Haldi-Kumkum function. Thackeray faction will reach out to women during the same period. Accordingly, women leaders from the Thackeray faction will leave for Nagpur on January 16, and on the morning of January 17, the actual campaign will start.

“We will go to the various assembly constituencies and will meet the women under the areas of local Shakha’s to communicate the party policy and the works during the MVA government, and why and how Uddhav Thackeray is fighting against the BJP regime,” said Kishori Pednekar who will tour the Ramtek and Nagpur LS constituency. “We will explain to the women how Shiv Sena under Thackeray is important as the voice of Maharashtra.”