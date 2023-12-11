Thane Collector seeks report on Kalyan Dombivli urbanisation, water needs

Kalyan HT Image

Following the persistent demand from elected representatives of Kalyan Dombivli to reserve water in Kushivali dam and increase its quota for the growing KDMC region, the Thane district administration has has positively responded to the demand and sought a detailed report from KDMC and water resources department on the water requirement in future.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Thane Collector Ashok Shingare held a meeting wa on Tuesday in the presence of Kalyan West MLA Vishawanath Bhoir, and KDMC commissioner Dr. Indumati Jakhar, and a discussion over the reserving water from the dam. Shingare has asked for a detailed report

Twin suburbs of Kalyan and Dombivli have witnessed rapid growth in population over the last decade which has led to increased water demand. Several housing complexes face acute water shortage.

Vishwanath Bhoir, MLA, Kalyan West said, “Thane Collector Ashok Shingare instructed the water resource Department to submit a detailed report on the water storage capacity of Kushivali Dam and directed to KDMC to provide data on population growth in the region and water requirements for the next 30 years. He urged that it was necessary to look at a separate dam that can easily supply sufficient water across the region. “

The current population of the KDMC region is estimated to be approximately 24 lakh and the region presently gets 423 million litres per day of water supply.