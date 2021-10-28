Thane court issues non-bailable warrant against ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

A court in Thane on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh in an extortion case registered earlier this year.

The development came hours after the crime branch of the Mumbai Police moved an application in the Sessions Court to issue a non-bailable warrant against its previous top boss in the case. The court will hear case on Friday.

The crime branch claimed that the IPS officer was untraceable. On Monday, the Maharashtra government informed that it had started a process to declare Singh as absconding.

A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Singh, Sachin Waze, who was dismissed from the forces, and others at the Goregaon Police Station in the city, following which the investigation was handed over to the crime branch.

Singh had earlier alleged that former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Waze- and other officers to collect ₹100 crore every month from restaurants and bars in the country's financial capital.

He had made the allegations in a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray days after he was shunted out from the top job, following which Deshmukh, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, put in his papers as the minister, although he denied the accusations.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing the allegations made against Deshmukh by Singh.

Recently, Thackeray said there was a case in the state where the complainant had gone missing.

"…Today we have a case where the complainant is missing. He gave a complaint making serious allegations, but is now missing. We do not know where he is. This is something that also needs to be looked into," he said. Although the chief minister did not name anyone, his remarks were apparently targeted at the senior IPS officer.

