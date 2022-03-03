Thane district prepares for universal immunisation programme
Thane district starts preparation for its universal immunisation programme beginning on Sunday. A list of 442 pregnant women and children has been prepared by the district health department to ensure all vaccination initiatives that had taken a backseat during the pandemic are undertaken at the earliest.
The first phase of ‘Mission Indradhanush’ will begin on March 7 followed by April 4 and May 9.
“Through this campaign, 360 children in the age group of 0 to 2 years who were deprived of immunisation and 82 pregnant women will be vaccinated. Further, the campaign will be implemented in rural Ambernath, Kalyan, Shahapur, Bhiwandi and Murbad talukas as well as in Badlapur and Ambernath municipal areas,” said Dr Gangadhar Parge, District Health Officer, Thane.
“The focus of this initiative is to identify those who are deprived of regular immunisation in remote rural areas, brick kilns, slum areas, industrial areas and building construction sites within the district. The immunisation will take place in three rounds. All those whose names aren’t part of our list and are deprived of any vaccine will also be immunised under this initiative,” Parge added.
BCG, polio, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, Hepatitis-B, Haemophilus, Influenza-B, Rotavirus, Pneumonia, Meningitis, Measles, Rubella, and Zapgene, Encephalitis vaccines will be administered to those below two years of age who have been deprived of routine vaccination.
-
Zelenskyy calls for Putin to ‘sit down’ for negotiation, says ‘I don’t bite'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any kinds of talks between him and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are “more important than shots”, adding that it was the “only way to stop the war” between the two countries.
-
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine invasion ‘result of anti-Russia policy’
The Russian foreign ministry in another statement on Twitter said that the “anti-Semitism, xenophonia, racial discrimination flourishing in Ukraine today” are “exactly” what the Vladimir Putin's side has been “talking about tirelessly” for the last eight years.
-
IND vs SL: Entire credit for where we stand goes to Virat, says skipper Rohit
Forty-three Tests old, Rohit thanked Virat Kohli for leading the team to a position of strength ahead of his first Test as captain.
-
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.
-
A look at Virat Kohli's infamous controversies ahead of his 100th Test
In the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, which starts from Friday, Kohli will make his 100th appearance in the red-ball format, a special occasion indeed both for him and his supporters.