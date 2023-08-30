Siblings held for molesting minor, posting video online

Thane: A 20-year-old man and his 24-year-old sister have been arrested for allegedly touching a 12-year-old girl inappropriately, shooting a video of the act and posting it online. HT Image

The man hugged and kissed the victim while his sister shot the video, which went viral on social media. The family of the girl registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The incident took place in Siddharth Nagar, Kalyan East, last week. The arrested have been identified as Ajay Thapa and Sapna Thapa.

According to the police, the victim and the accused are neighbours and are known to each other.

On August 26, while the victim was playing in the vicinity of her house, the accused caught her, took her to another side of the society premises and Ajay started touching her inappropriately while his sister recorded the video of the act. The victim was scared after the incident, started crying and ran home.

An officer from Kolsewadi police station said, “The victim was shocked and scared when she narrated the incident to her mother. They immediately came to us and, realising the seriousness of the incident, we arrested the brother-sister duo within a few hours under Section 354 (use of criminal force with the intention of outraging her modesty), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of POCSO Act.”

