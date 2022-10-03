Thane: Man held after gold, cash worth 1.71 cr found in his possession

Thane’s Titwala RPF officials arrested a man who was found with cash and gold worth ₹1.71 crore.

The officials arrested the person who got off from Pushpak Express train and after getting caught, he could not provide documents for the gold jewellery.

The case has now been handed over to the income tax officials.

On October 1, a person got off train 12533 Pushpak express at Titwala platform. While he was waiting for someone, RPF officials patrolling the platform noticed that his behaviour was suspicious. On duty staff head constable, LB Wagh and MSF staff Shubham Khare detained the person on suspicion and brought him to the RPF post of Titwala for further probe.

Another officer from RPF Titwala team, said, “Initially, the man was giving different answers and changing details about his residence. Later, during the enquiry he disclosed his name and said he was a resident of Kamote, Navi Mumbai. On being asked, he stated that he was into gold trading and returning from Lucknow. Further we enquired about the belongings for which he did not have convincing answers. We then informed the income tax authorities and requested for further action.”

The RPF officials added, “The cash bundles were counted in presence of witnesses and income tax officials and found 11,200 notes of ₹500 denomination amounting to ₹56 lakh. Also, we called authorised gold valuer who certified the yellow metal and yellow ornaments are gold total valued ₹1.15 crore. A total of ₹1.71 crore was found in possession of the person. Since it is a suspected case of illegal transportation of Indian currency and gold, the case was handed over to Income Tax authority for further investigation. “