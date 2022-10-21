Thane: Man injured after unidentified persons open fire at him in petrol pump

A 30-year-old man, working as a real estate agent was allegedly shot by unidentified men in Naupada Thane area on Friday morning.

The victim was injured in firing and undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

According to Naupada police officials, the incident happened during early hours in the morning between 3:30am to 4am.

Another officer confirmed the incident and said, “Naupada police and crime branch are parallelly investigating the matter. Initially, it was noticed that the attack happened due to a property dispute but the probe is on and teams have been formed to arrest the culprits.”

The real estate agent identified as Ashwin Gangore owns a shop which deals in properties. He was with his subordinates when the alleged attack took place.

Ghantali where the incident happened, is one of the most popular areas which is connected to the main market at Ram Maruti road.

The victim was also selling Diwali materials from lamps to other materials from his shop.

Residents living near the petrol pump woke up to the sounds of gunfire.

Resident of Teen petrol pump, Jayesh Joshi said, “Between 3:45 am and 4am, we heard people shouting at each other and then heard bullet firing sounds. However, I couldn’t see anything. Police teams immediately arrived at the spot. In the morning, I saw bullet marks on car of the victim and inside his office.”