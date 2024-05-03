Thane MNS leader booked in 5 crore extortion case

Mumbai: The L T Marg police has registered a case against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Avinash Jadhav, from Thane for allegedly demanding an extortion of ₹5 crore. The MNS leader, however, has lodged a cross-complaint in the case. HT Image

56-year-old Shailesh Jain, who runs a jewellery store at Zaveri Bazaar complaint against MNS leader Jadhav and Vaibhav Thakkar. The police, after verifying facts, booked the two for extortion, voluntarily causing hurt and conspiracy.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, when the complainant called Thakkar to settle some finances.

“However, Thakkar called Jadhav who came to the Zaveri Bazaar along with his bodyguard, driver and five to six other aides and abused the complainant’s son. They threatened the complainant and demanded ₹5 crores as extortion,” said the police officer.

The L T Marg police were also present at the spot when the incident took place as they were called by Jadhav. “I informed the police. Thakkar had called me for help. He told me he was locked in the room by Jain when he had gone to settle the matter relating to finance, so I told him to call 100, meanwhile, I also reached the spot,” said Jadhav.

The watchman was not ready to open the door and Thakkar was locked inside finally when the cops came, he opened the door, and we rescued Thakkar.

“Thakkar had also lodged a cross-complaint for wrongful restraint in this matter and thus the whole case is politically motivated,” said Jadhav.