TMC to impose fines for dust pollution

THANE: Acting upon citizen complaints received regarding dust pollution in the city, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Thursday issued a set of guidelines and decided to impose cash fines ranging from ₹5000 to 25,000 in its bid to control dust pollution. Dust at Ghodbunder road due to ongoing Metro work.Thane municipal corporation to impose fines on those causing dust pollution in the city. The civic body claimed dust pollution in the city has increased as it received several complaints from locals ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on,Thursday, April, 13, 2023. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The civic body has also warned that citizens found violating the regulations will also be fined.

The TMC has identified two major causes of dust pollution in the city -- dust scattered by vehicular traffic and dust release at construction sites.

“There is a need control on this, and we have issued guidelines which people should follow. This will help reduce the dust pollution. People have raised concerns over the amount of dust released in the air and we need to work on it unitedly to ensure a dust free environment,” said Manisha Pradhan, chief environment officer, TMC.

The guidelines were issued at a meeting at TMC headquarters on Thursday attended by Thane developers, ready mix plant concrete operators, road work contractors, representatives of Metro Railway projects among others. Pradhan spoke about the need to curb air pollution in Thane. Deputy Commissioner Anagha Kadam said that a vigilance team of the Pollution Control department will be formed to monitor the pollution control measures.

Thane city has a population of 22 lakh, but the vehicle population has increased to more than 23 lakh, according to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) records in May 2022. The 23 lakh vehicles include 1.34 lakh two-wheelers. Every year, more than 60,000 two-wheelers are added to the overall vehicle population of the city.

“Earlier there were only some specific areas where we could see the dust. Now, it is across the city with all the ongoing road works, metro works and construction projects. One cannot even walk near these sites as there are no measures taken for dust control,” said Sangeeta Upadhayay, 38, a resident of Vartak Nagar, Thane.

Set of rules to be followed:

Barricading near construction sites

Protection net for plaster works of buildings

Use of plastic garbage drums to dump debris, no dumping debris in the open

Use of water sprinklers to settle dust released from sand, mud and cement

Use of rain run to avoid dust release on roads near the construction sites

Cover the trucks transporting construction materials

For RMC plants

Use water sprinklers

Barricading at the plant

cover the vehicles transporting the materials to the plant

Clean the tyres with water when the mixing vehicles leave or enter the plant.

For road and metro works

Use water sprinklers and rain gun

Cover vehicles while transporting materials for the road or metro works.

