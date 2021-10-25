Thane police constables save biker from falling on busy road

Along with manning the heavy peak hour traffic congestion, solving crime and patrolling the city, the Thane city police are busy saving lives of people. In one such incident, police officials of Kongaon in Bhiwandi saved a biker who suffered sudden seizures while riding.

The biker was about to fall off the bike on a major highway but constables, Pandit Rathod and Rajendra Dhumal, who were behind him saw him tilting to one side and realised something was wrong and rushed to drag him off the bike.

The biker, a 19-year-old resident of Vikhroli (name withheld to protect identity) was on his way to a water park with 20 of his friends on October 19 at 9.15am. Near the Pimplas Railway Bridge, he suffered seizure and rammed onto a divider. His bike turned left and he was almost about to hit the ground. But the two constables in a police van behind the bike stopped and rushed in time to hold him before he completely slipped off his bike.

Dhumal said, “We were on VIP escort duty on October 19 near Anand Nagar area of Pimplas Bridge. I saw this boy on a bike. His body was shaking and he was about to lose control of his bike. I realised that something was wrong. So Rathod and I took the car to one side. He dashed the divider and almost fell off on the road, hit his head on the other side when I held him and stopped him from skidding. The road is always full of heavy vehicles and therefore my main concern was to stop him before he hit any big vehicle.

“People didn’t realise what happened to him but through his behaviour and unconsciousness, I realised it was a seizure. I stopped everyone from giving water to him and took him to the nearby hospital. Till then, I held his face in the fresh air. He felt fine after he was taken to the hospital and was discharged within two days.”