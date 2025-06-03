THANE: In a move towards ensuring speedy justice, the Thane police have taken swift action in three cases involving crimes against women. The Kolsewadi, Manpada and Bazarpeth police stations, which fall within Zone 3 of the Thane police commissionerate, have successfully completed investigations and filed charge sheets in three separate cases within 48 hours of the crimes’ registration, officers said. All three cases involve sexual harassment. Thane police file charge sheets in 48 hours in three crimes against women

In the first case, the Kolsewadi police received a distress call from a hospital after a 16-year-old girl attempted suicide. Assistant police inspector (API) Suresh Narwade immediately dispatched a team to the hospital, where the girl told the police that her father had verbally abused and sexually harassed her for using a mobile phone, said an officer.

The Kolsewadi police arrested the accused and booked him for sexual harassment under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

In another case, a 30-year-old woman from Manpada in Dombivli was allegedly sexually harassed by her maternal uncle via WhatsApp messages. The woman, who has lost both parents and lives alone, was disturbed after her brother, who had moved out of the state, announced his marriage over a family WhatsApp group without personally informing her, said the police.

After she expressed her hurt through a message in the group, her maternal uncle allegedly sent her vulgar and abusive replies. Initially hesitant, the woman eventually approached a lawyer friend who helped her file a police complaint.

API Eknath Paulbudhe from the Manpada police station said that his team gathered crucial digital evidence, including the WhatsApp chat history, call data records and statements from both parties and witnesses, before filing a charge sheet within 48 hours.

“Recording statements immediately is key, as it captures vital details from the victim and witnesses,” said API Paulbudhe. “Quick filing of charge sheets helps initiate and conclude trials faster, easing the burden on courts and police officers.”

In the third case, a 24-year-old woman filed a complaint against her brother-in-law for sexually harassing her and threatening her family. According to the Bazarpeth police, on the evening of May 25, the accused allegedly visited the woman’s house and said, “My wife no longer lives with me. Come with me to a lodge and fulfil my desires.” He also allegedly verbally abused her and her parents.

API Amol Andhale from the Bazarpeth police station registered a case under BNS sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force against woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 79 (acts, gestures, or words intended to insult a woman’s modesty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

“Our officers have successfully filed charge sheets in three cases within 48 hours,” deputy commissioner of police (zone 3) Atul Zende. “We are giving top priority to women-related cases, ensuring swift investigation and legal action. It is our responsibility to create and maintain a safe environment for women in our jurisdiction.”

Varsha Chandane, public prosecutor at the Thane sessions court, who has been handling women-related cases, said, “It is truly commendable to file charge sheets promptly and begin the trial immediately. This prevents the misuse of time, which often leads to witnesses turning hostile. In many cases, we’ve seen that by the time the trial begins—sometimes after a year or more—witnesses forget crucial details. This can ultimately benefit the accused. Such swift action must continue in order to ensure justice is delivered.”