Thane: Probe ordered into additional road widening without approval

Thane Municipal Corporation has ordered an inquiry into the unauthorised widening of Pokharan road number 1 between Cadbury junction to Yeoor in 2015-16, done apparently to help real estate projects on the stretch. Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske has asked for the probe report’s submission in 10 days’ time amid allegations of irregularities in the execution of the project.

The general body of the municipal corporation passed a resolution to conduct an inquiry following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Archana Manera’s allegation that the Pokharan road was widened to 48 meters, when the development plan (DP) allowed only 40 meters widening. Manera pointed out that any changes in the development plan needed official approval, which was not sought in this case.

The town planning department agreed that the width of the road in question exceeded the approved width as per the development plan. Manera alleged that while the corporation would raze small establishments for encroachment of even lesser space, the additional eight meters widening had been done to benefit a large-scale commercial project in the area.

During the question-answer session, Manera asked if the civic commissioner has the right to change the DP.

TMCs city planning officer Shailendra Bhendale, said, “As per the DP, the road is 40 meters wide, however, it is true that the actual length of the road is 48 meters. The general body’s permission is needed to make any changes in the DP.”

Vikrant Chavan, the Congress corporator added that the additional eight meters were only added on one side of the road, ensuring demolition of the shops at Vartak Nagar Naka. “The road was widened by officials only to benefit the real estate projects coming along the route. TMC will also incur additional expenses on maintaining the road henceforth,” Chavan said.

The Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) corporator Najib Mullah said it needed to be inquired how additional widening was done without seeking the approval of the house.