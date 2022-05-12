Thane residents get less water than allotted quantity
For Shubhangi Jadhav, 62, and her family of eight including two toddlers, every morning includes filling up buckets of water in their home at Haware City in Kasarvadavali, Thane. Like the Jadhavs, there are around 1,700 families in eight societies within Haware City and each society has to spend around ₹2 lakh for tankers every month.
Similarly, there are some areas in Diva and Mumbra that fall under the jurisdiction of Thane Municipal Corporation but continue to face water shortage. This is because the water supplied to these areas by the civic body is much lower than the required or allotted quantity. The scorching summer adds to the inconvenience caused due to water shortage.
Vinod Pawar, deputy city engineer, water supply department, TMC, said, “There was a shut down by TMC in some parts of the city as we were fixing pipelines and completing maintenance work. Moreover, we have put in a plan to reach out to individual buildings across the civic body, understand the water supply problems and find a solution for the same.”
Meanwhile, those residing in areas where there is inadequate supply of water are struggling. “As the water available is less, even if we are late in opening the taps by a few minutes, the flow of the water is less. Despite having a small tank at home, I have to fill the buckets,” added Jadhav whose sons and daughters-in-law are working professionals. Jadhav has to take care of her grandchildren, aged husband and manage the chore of filling up buckets on a daily basis.
These societies are only receiving 50% of the allotted water supply from the TMC. In the last one week, building Nos. 27 and 28 within Haware City called for 11 tankers despite which they could only provide an hour of water supply. Ninad Pimparkar, secretary of building Nos. 27 and 28, said, “We are supposed to get nine lakh litres of water from the TMC but we are only receiving on an average 4.5L or 5L litres. This is not sufficient. Hence, we have to call for tankers, which provide borewell water and is mostly used for cleaning and washing vessels. Many who do not have a water filter at home rely on mineral water for drinking.”
Residents of Diva and Mumbra are also facing a similar issue. In the last one month, Shivaji Nagar, Dargah Road, MK Compound, Dadi Colony in Mumbra have been facing a severe water crisis. Diva itself requires 35 million litres of water whereas it receives only 29 million litres.
“This is not just a problem that we face during summer. With development in the vicinity, the pressure of water is also subsiding. In summers, the issue aggravates as the need for water increases all around,” said Aarohi Jadhav, 43, a resident of Diva.
Residents from many housing societies have been meeting the TMC officials since the last two months, “We are upgrading the water supply network such that there are no leakages and the water reaches all the housing societies as per the allotted quantity,” added Pawar.
Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner, said, “In low-lying areas like Diva and Mumbra, the old aqueducts that carry water need to be repaired. As it is difficult to repair them, we are planning to set up new aqueducts that will help improve the water supply. However, this will take some time to come into effect. In the meantime, we are trying our best to provide tankers to most of the areas that are not having adequate supply.”
The TMC has planned to re-model the water supply scheme for Mumbra, Diva and Ghodbunder Road. This project commenced in February 2019 and had a budget of ₹169.42Cr. This would help avoid leakage issues and ensure that adequate water reaches the consumers. The re-modelling of the Ghodbunder Road stretch has been fully completed while the work for the Mumbra and Diva stretch is still under progress.
Ashish Arghade, 44, a resident of Hill Spring Society, Kavesar, said, “We have been facing water shortage since the last two years. Despite repeated complaints to the civic body, we have not yet received continuous water supply. We are without water supply for more than six hours a day and have to spend ₹20,000 on tankers weekly.”
-
BJP mocks Uddhav, its cartoon says CM’s speech for May 14 rally prepared by Pawar
Ahead of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's rally at Bandra Kurla Complex on May 14, the Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released a cartoon depicting the Shiv Sena chief's speech had been written by Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar. Sena hit back, saying Goddess Saraswati had always blessed the Thackerays, so they did not need any script. The cartoon has been released with the comment: 'the entire Maharashtra knows this'.
-
3 men suffer major burn injuries in fire mishap at laundry shop in Thane
Three persons suffered major burns after a stove exploded at a laundry shop in Diva, Thane, on Thursday afternoon. The three, all residents of Diva, were having lunch when the accident occurred. The three, identified as Hiraman Kanojia, 56, Puran Kanojia, 45, and Ajay Kanojia, 22, were immediately taken to Thane Civil Hospital for treatment. However, since the injuries were major, they were shifted to Sion Hospital in Mumbai.
-
Bihar investors’ meet: 170 companies attend; Ambuja Cement to set up unit at Barh
Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of Swiss building material major Holcim group (earlier LafargeHolcim), will set up its unit in Barh at an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore, the company announced at the investors' meet organised by the government of Bihar in New Delhi on Thursday, which was attended by representatives of nearly 170 companies, according to a statement issued by the state government.
-
A man was shot dead in Bihar's Aurangabad district late Wednesday night for honking while asking for a passage for Sanjit's car, police said. The accused was arrested soon after the incident, which took place at Manjurahi village under Mufassil police station limits around midnight. According to police, Sanjit Kumar Singh, from Bahadurpur village in Arawal district, had come to attend Tilak (a pre-wedding ceremony) of his brother-in-law Ranjan Kumar at the village.
-
Mumbai to get a single planning authority within a year: Aaditya Thackeray
Mumbai After talking about a single planning authority for Mumbai for the last five years, the idea may soon see the light of the day as state tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Thursday that it could be launched within this year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics