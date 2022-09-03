Thane traffic cops are not safe from law-breakers
Mumbai: In what would seem a big compromise to law-and-order machinery, traffic cops in Thane do not seem safe while on duty.
The Thane Police Commissionerate’s recent data of attacks reveal as many as 54 cases reported in the last six months. The department claimed traffic cops manning the city’s busy streets are the most vulnerable to these attacks especially during the festive season when people throng the streets and there are many violations.
Cases of cops being dragged on the bonnet by traffic violators were witnessed in Dombivli and Navi Mumbai recently.
The incidences have only increased in the last two years – 94 cases were recorded in 2021, out of which 89 were detected; in the first six months of 2022, 54 cases have already been reported. Of all these collective incidences only one conviction was recorded in Kalyan court. Other cases are still pending in Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan courts.
“Attacks on police officers are very common but the conviction takes much time if evidence is not provided efficiently,” said advocate Sachin Kulkarni. “The attacks will not stop if conviction rate remains low. There is a lack of respect for cops in our society. In fact, the department hardly ever gives much attention to such cases. It should ensure that an airtight case is made against the guilty for better conviction.”
In July 2022, a single conviction was made on a 2018 case at the Thane court bench of honorable judge Shaukat Gorwade.
In this incident, a traffic cop in the Bajarpeth area, in Kalyan, was rammed by biker, Ajit Thakare, 28, even other cops tried to stop him from driving rashly. He was sentenced to two years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs10,000.
“After the case was registered against Thakare, police constable Eknath Tayde, who helps station officials with court cases, collected the CCTV footage, which helped us to efficiently create a water-tight case, leading to redressal,” said Kulkarni.
Forty-two-year-old Balasaheb Hore, an on-duty traffic constable was standing at the SK Patil Chowk in Dombivli on July 14, when a 17-year-old boy driving a car hit and dragged the cop to a distance on his bonnet, gravely injuring him.
“The boy was young, and his parents let him drive without a licence,” said Hore. “When an underage person is caught parents come to quarrel with us. Most youngsters drive triple seat during the festive season and try to run over us when we stop them.”
While Datta Karale, joint police commissioner of Thane police did not respond to calls or messages, Thane traffic police deputy commissioner, Datta Kamble said, “The attacks have in fact reduced since we adopted the system of e-chalans. Our department is providing support to the team that investigates attacks on cops. We also shoot videos of traffic violators which prove as evidence in case of any suck attack.”
