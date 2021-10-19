Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane Traffic Police to take action against errant auto rickshaw drivers outside station
Thane Traffic Police to take action against errant auto rickshaw drivers outside station

All auto rickshaw drivers have been informed that it was mandatory to use license, permits and batches; they have been told not to use fancy numbers, to stand in a queue as per the rickshaw rules, not to charge passengers exorbitantly, according to Thane Traffic Police DCP, Balasaheb Patil
Police will take action against auto rickshaw drivers outside Thane station flouting the rules. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 09:45 PM IST
By Ankita G Menon

THANEIn a relief to thousands of commuters, Thane traffic police have initiated a special drive against errant auto rickshaw drivers outside Thane station. This will be a joint effort of Thane police, traffic police, GRP, RTO and RPF in order to provide convenience to commuters. Strict action would be initiated against autos flouting the rules.

On Monday, a meeting was held with the auto rickshaw union and traffic police. “This meeting included auto driver representatives from across the city. All the auto rickshaw drivers have been informed that it was mandatory to use license, permits and batches. They were informed not to use fancy numbers, to stand in a queue as per the rickshaw rules, not to leave any queue outside the station and not to charge any passengers exorbitantly,” said Balasaheb Patil, DCP, Thane Traffic.

An ultimatum has been given to all the drivers. They have to stitch uniforms by the end of the month. From November 1, the police will take strict action against those not wearing proper uniform code.

“We urge the citizens also to wait in queue for their turn to get into the auto. Any auto driver taking more than three passengers must be avoided. If there are drivers charging exorbitantly, they should be brought to the notice of the officials present in the vicinity,” added Patil.

