Thane will be pothole-free in six months: CM

Published on Dec 04, 2022 12:16 AM IST

Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced that Thane will be free of potholes before the next monsoon. The CM was speaking at the inauguration of several developmental works in Thane. Shinde also claimed that in six months, the city will witness major developments

Thane, India - December 03, 2022: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the inauguration of several developmental works, in Thane, Mumbai, India, on Saturday, December 03, 2022. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
BySajana Nambiar

Thane: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced that Thane will be free of potholes before the next monsoon. The CM was speaking at the inauguration of several developmental works in Thane.

Shinde also claimed that in six months, the city will witness major development with regards to roads, cleanliness, public toilets and health services.

He said, “The state government has allotted funds of 605 for developmental works in Thane. In the next six months 100% of the roads will turn into cement concrete roads. A total of 142 kms of road works will be done. We will also focus on how it can be turned into a green space. Works will be taken up for beautification, cleanliness, better roads and bridges.”

He added that everyone should work with the sentiment that it is their Thane. “For the development of Thane, I will take efforts with priority and every officer and elected representative should focus on quality work. I believe Thane will see major changes in six months,” the CM said.

The CM also asked the Thane Municipal Corporation officials to conduct free health camps for sanitation workers and their family.

Shinde inaugurated several road repairs, beautification, cleanliness projects and public toilets at the event.

Awhad skips event

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad, who was also invited to the programme, chose to give a miss to the event.

“Today, some projects are being launched by the Chief Minister in the Thane Municipal Corporation. The corporation has invited me, but during the opening of a bridge, even after being eight feet away from him, a case under 354 IPC was registered against me. Today, if I go nearby, the police will file a case of pickpocketing against me,” he tweeted.

    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

