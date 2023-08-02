Vlogger held for raping, duping woman of 47 lakh on promise of marriage

Thane: An YouTuber was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly duping a 32-year-old woman from Kalyan of ₹47 lakh after promising to marry her. According to the police, the accused – identified as Navnath Chikhle – sought financial help from the victim, citing different reasons, and also kept forceful sexual relations with her on the promise of marriage. The YouTube vlogger started asking for financial help as he faced loss in his business, the officer said, adding, “Chikhle told the woman that he left his house and needed money to book a flat. Citing several other issues, the accused kept asking for money. The woman mortgaged her gold ornaments to arrange money for him. She gave almost ₹ 47.50 lakh.” (HT PHOTO)

According to the police, Chikhle, a resident of Pune, met the woman on Shadi.com. “Soon, the duo started communicating on the matrimonial website. Chikhle posed that he belonged to a well-to-do family and was ready for marriage. He started visiting her house as a future husband and forced her to keep a sexual relationship as they would be getting married soon,” an officer from Kongaon police station said.

Later, the YouTube vlogger started asking for financial help as he faced loss in his business, the officer said, adding, “Chikhle told the woman that he left his house and needed money to book a flat. Citing several other issues, the accused kept asking for money. The woman mortgaged her gold ornaments to arrange money for him. She gave almost ₹47.50 lakh.”

Later, the accused stopped talking to her, refused to return the money and also refused to marry her, the officer said, adding, “We are investigating further whether he has cheated some other women too using the same modus operandi.”

Chikhle was booked under sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

