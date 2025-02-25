‘There will be no political interference in policing now’

I cannot comment on what happened before I joined on December 21, 2024, but things have changed now. We have resolved more than 3,000 pending complaints in the last two months and implemented a mechanism to ensure responsive policing. We have developed a QR code-based app through which people can lodge complaints and provide feedback on police officers’ responses. Police stations are rated using a colour-coded grading system based on their performance. Mumbai, India. Feb 22, 2025: File photo of Beed district police superintendent Navneet Kawat. Mumbai, India. Feb 22, 2025. (Photo by HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

We have set up dedicated contact numbers of senior officers of 28 police stations in the district – to ensure continuity even if an officer in-charge is transferred. This initiative is part of Project Sanwad – a first-of-its-kind in the state. Additionally, we hold grievance redressal meetings outside police stations every Saturday. Over the last two months we have resolved over 3,000 pending cases. I am available for the public every day between 4 PM and 6 PM. More people are approaching local police stations; the number of people coming directly to me with complaints has reduced from 40 to 10 daily.

We held a meeting with industrialists and businessmen and assured them of protection, as well as prompt action in case of any threats or extortion attempts. We have appointed nodal officers of the rank of deputy superintendent of police to handle their concerns. There will be zero tolerance for land, sand and mining mafias, as well as crimes related to drugs, gambling, or essential commodities in the district.

Additionally, there will be no political interference.

Yes. We have suspended 199 out of approximately 1,300 weapon licenses and recommended suspension of 310 more to the collector, who is the competent authority. The remaining licenses are under review, as some date back to the 1950s and 1960s. We have booked two criminals under MCOCA, five under MPDA, and taken preventive action against around 1,000 criminals. Additionally, we have recommended the externment of 60 criminals to the sub-divisional magistrate.

Action in the sarpanch murder case was taken immediately after the incident. Three accused were arrested on the same day (December 9, 2024), and two more on January 3. Of the 10 accused, nine are behind bars. The case has now been handed over to CID and a judicial probe has been announced. We are conducting a thorough investigation in the 15-month-old murder case of Mahadev Munde. However, gathering evidence has been challenging due to the time lapse.

At this juncture, it is also essential to boost the morale of the police force. Officers are rewarded for their good work and held accountable for lapses