There’s no need for Anil Deshmukh to resign, says Shiv Sena

Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said there is no need for state home minister Anil Deshmukh to resign even as the latter faces charges of running an extortion racket. Raut accused the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing “dirty politics” over the matter and added they do not want to fall prey to it. Therefore, no resignation was sought as it would set a wrong precedent, added Raut.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh made the allegations against Deshmukh in a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday and plunged the state’s Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government into a crisis. Singh accused Deshmukh of “corrupt malpractices” for instructing police officers to “carry out official assignments and collection schemes including financial transactions”, as well as setting targets for them “to collect money” from establishments such as hookah bars and restaurants.

Deshmukh, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, has denied the allegations.

Raut reiterated that a retired high court judge could probe the matter. He dismissed doubts whether an impartial probe is possible with Deshmukh still occupying the post. “There is no such tradition [of resigning]. Who said there cannot be an impartial probe till one is on the post? If a retired high court judge probes, there is no need to resign,” said Raut. “There are doubts on several aspects of that letter… There are doubts whether Param Bir Singh wrote the letter, or someone wrote it and he signed it.” He said the “issue has ended for them”.

Raut questioned whether BJP-ruled states have taken action against any minister without a probe. “From day one, the home minister asked for a probe. The chief minister said a probe should be done. Only the opposition did not want a probe and wanted Deshmukh to resign before a probe.”

BJP leader Pravin Darekar said Raut is speaking like an NCP spokesman. “When [Shiv Sena minister] Sanjay Rathod faced allegations [of alleged links to a woman’s death], that time Raut did not say that there is no need for resignation before a probe. He seems to have forgotten to defend Shiv Sena leaders and workers but is defending an NCP minister.”