Thief electrocuted while trying to disconnect CCTV cameras HT

MUMBAI: A 23-year-old man was electrocuted in Vasai East in the early hours of Monday while attempting to shut down the CCTV cameras in an industrial unit. HT Image

Police officials said that the incident took place around 1.30 am on Monday, when the deceased, identified as Mohammed Hussain, a resident of Virar, was trying to disconnect the electric supply to the Vasai Udyog Nagar. He has been captured in the CCTV cameras of the industrial unit getting electrocuted while putting out a wire and collapsing near the meter box.

The incident was reported to police at 6 am, after the deceased was noticed lying unconscious at the premises by the watchman who had reported for duty.

The Waliv police said that the deceased has a past record of thefts and house breaking. In the CCTV camera footage, he is seen entering Vasai Udyog Nagar at around 1.30 am. “There were no witnesses at the spot during the time of the incident. We have sent the body for post-mortem to the hospital and are investigating his past. Prima facie, it appears that the deceased had gone to the industrial estate to commit theft,” said an officer from the Waliv police station.