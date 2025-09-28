Third stone pelting incident reported on Harbour line; culprit remains unidentified

MUMBAI: A passenger suffered injuries to her head after an unidentified person allegedly pelted a stone at the ladies’ compartment of a train near the Reay Road railway station on Friday night. This incident marks the third stone pelting at moving trains on the Harbour line in a week. The Government Railway Police (GRP) have made no arrests in the incident. Representative image of a crowded local train on Harbour line (Photo by HT Archives) (Hindustan Times)

The passenger, a 28-year-old woman identified as Shivani, was standing on the footboard of the coach attached to the guard cabin. Around 7.10pm, she felt a stone hit her. She deboarded at the Cotton Green railway station, where she received first aid. They then took her to the KEM Hospital for further medical assistance.

Upon receiving this information, three GRP officers went to the incident site. “The passenger stated that she was standing near the door of the local train, and as the train passed Reay Road Station, it felt as though someone had thrown a stone at her. The staff inspected the incident site but found no suspicious individuals or slums in the vicinity,” read a statement issued by GRP.

Subsequently, residents from near the area were assembled and educated about the dangers of stone pelting. The police questioned the residents if they knew someone who might be the culprit, but got no leads.

Earlier last week, on 22 September, a 21-year-old commuter suffered similar injuries to her face after a stone was hurled between Cotton Green and Reay Road railway stations by an unidentified person. The incident had occurred around 7.30pm, when she was returning home from work and standing on the footboard. On the evening of 20 September, another commuter sustained similar injuries to her face in a similar stone-pelting incident at Sewri station.