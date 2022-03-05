Third year undergraduate exam offline: Mumbai University
Mumbai: Weeks after announcing that the upcoming summer 2022 examination will be held offline and online, the University of Mumbai on Friday announced that the exams will commence from April 19, with TYBCom exams, followed by TYBA and TYBSc exams starting from April 21.
The varsity has also finally clarified that all undergraduate final year semester six exams for traditional courses will be conducted online this year.
“The university’s Board of Examinations has decided to conduct the examinations of professional courses offline and the online and practical examinations of the traditional arts, commerce, science and self-financed courses of the 6th (Choice Base) regular and backlog examinations,” started a curriculum released by MU on Friday.
“The final semester exams for UG students are very important and it is necessary to announce results in time as well. Covid as well as transport strikes across some parts of Maharashtra left many students preparing for exams online only, so it made sense to conduct exams also online,” said a member of the board of examinations.
While regular and backlog examinations of Session 6 (Choice Base) of traditional Arts, Commerce, Science and Self-Financed degree courses will be conducted online, MU has clarified that the practical exams of the 6th semester will be conducted offline only.
On February 10, MU released a statement clarifying that upcoming exams for most courses and departments will be held offline in summer 2022.
The circular further stated that UG Arts, Commerce and Science semester 2 regular and backlog exams will be conducted offline. Semesters 1, 3 and 5 backlog exams will be taken online. Both regular and backlog exams of semester 4 will be conducted online.
In case of PG exams, semester 2 and 4 regular as well as backlog exams will be conducted in the offline mode whereas backlog exams for semester 1 and 3 will be conducted online for all commerce, arts and science courses. “Offline exams for PG students will include 50% multiple choice questions (MCQs) and 50% descriptive type questions,” highlighted the statement.
Exams for all batches of professional courses including Management, Technology and Inter-Faculty as well as Management exams for semesters 1 to 4 regular and backlog exams will be conducted offline, states the University.
