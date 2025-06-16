Mumbai: A government official’s SUV overturned inside the southbound tunnel of the Coastal Road on Friday evening — the third such accident in the past five months has sparked fresh safety concerns on the corridor. In response, the traffic police have launched an investigation to identify the causes and explore preventive measures. Three accidents in five months: Coastal Road tunnel safety under scrutiny after fresh SUV crash

The driver, identified as food inspector Vikas Sonawane from Kolhapur, was en route to Mantralaya when the mishap occurred. Sonawane told police that he braked suddenly after spotting a water puddle, causing the car to skid, lose traction, and flip. Fortunately, both airbags deployed and he was wearing a seatbelt, which helped limit his injuries to minor bruises.

The Marine Drive police said Sonawane was assisted by the traffic police and other emergency responders. After a routine medical check and inspection of the vehicle, he was allowed to continue.

However, video footage of the incident that surfaced on social media shows the SUV travelling at high speed moments before it overturned, raising questions about reckless driving and road design.

The traffic police have initiated a detailed investigation into the incident — as well as two earlier crashes on the same stretch — to examine whether road design flaws, poor signage, or speeding are contributing factors. “We are analysing all three accidents to determine root causes and identify preventive measures,” said Prashant Pardeshi, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), South Region.

Officials said speed cameras are being installed along the corridor to monitor violations, especially in anticipation of increased traffic once all remaining arms of the Coastal Road open by July. “Overspeeding and racing by high-end vehicles have already been reported. We’re stepping up enforcement to avoid further accidents,” a senior officer added.

The BMC’s Coastal Road department reported 38 vehicle breakdowns and three accidents since the tunnel was partially opened to the public in February. The 3.4-km twin tunnel connects Marine Drive to Breach Candy and eventually to Worli, narrowing from four lanes to two as it enters the tunnel — a bottleneck that poses a safety hazard and leads to major congestion when breakdowns occur.

Despite repeated attempts, Sonawane was unavailable for comment.