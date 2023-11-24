close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Three booked for attack on encroachment officials of Bhiwandi civic body

Three booked for attack on encroachment officials of Bhiwandi civic body

ByN K Gupta
Nov 24, 2023 10:54 PM IST

Three shopkeepers in Bhiwandi, India, have been booked for allegedly attacking officials from the encroachments department of the local municipal corporation. The incident occurred when the officials were removing encroachments using a JCB machine. No arrests have been made yet.

Bhiwandi:

HT Image

Bhiwandi city police have registered a case against three shopkeepers who allegedly attacked the officials of the encroachments department of Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation in Bhiwandi on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place at the Tadali area in Kamatghar, Bhiwandi on Tuesday around 12.45 PM. when the anti-encroachment department of BNCMC approached the spot.

The team was headed by Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Somnath Soshte under the instruction of Commissioner Ajay Vaidya. The complaint was filed by Sandeep Jadhav, a beat inspector of BNCMC.

Jadhav stated in the complaint that encroachment was removed from the authorized structures along with the stretch between Kamatghar and Tadali while using the JCB machine. The three accused started a heated argument with officials and allegedly hurled a stone at the JCB machine, broke a glass of JCB and manhandled the official.

Jadhav along with officials rushed to the police station and booked a case against them. A case was lodged under section 353(Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 504( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

The investigation officer of Bhiwandi City police station said we have issued notice to appear at the police station. No arrest has been made yet.

