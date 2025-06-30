Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
Three booked for gang-raping Uran resident in 2014

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Jun 30, 2025 11:56 PM IST

The police said that the accused overpowered the woman, holding her by her waist, restraining her hands, covering her mouth, and dragging her to the kitchen where they took turns to sexually assault her

NAVI MUMBAI: Three men have been booked 11 years after they gangraped a woman in Uran and silenced her with threats. The survivor recently filed a complaint with the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission and the Uran police registered the case on Monday.

As per the FIR, the incident dates back to October 2014, in Kalambusare village of Uran, Raigad. While her husband was not at home, the three accused Mahesh Dhanaji Naik, 42, Subhash Parshuram Naik, 47, residents of Kalambusare, and Jeevan Pandurang Gawand, 54, a resident of Pirkon, entered the survivor’s house under the pretext of providing her with some election related information.

The police said that the accused overpowered the woman, holding her by her waist, restraining her hands, covering her mouth, and dragging her to the kitchen where they took turns to sexually assault her. The accused threatened to kill her husband and family if she revealed the incident to anyone, and afraid of their threats the woman remained silent for years.

Recently, the survivor finally spoke to the Women’s Commission. Her statement was recorded and the Uran police registered a case under sections 376(D) (offense of rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

