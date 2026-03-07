Three held for killing 32-year-old man in Cuffe Parade

MUMBAI: Three men were arrested in Cuffe Parade for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man from West Bengal, who had travelled to Mumbai to confront one of the accused suspected of having an affair with his wife. (Shutterstock)

The deceased, identified as Mukul Tayaz Shaikh, was a resident of Murshidabad district in West Bengal. The arrested accused have been identified as Innamul Hayat Haq, Hassibur Rehman Abdul Rauf Shaikh and Abdul Rauf Shaikh, all labourers living in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar in Cuffe Parade.

According to the police, Mukul had married Babalibibi about eight years ago. Recently, his family reportedly discovered that she was involved in a relationship with Innamul, who was from the same village in Murshidabad.

Following the allegations, a village panchayat was convened in Murshidabad, which reportedly imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh on Innamul. Instead of paying the fine, he allegedly left the village and moved to Mumbai.

Police said Mukul later learned about Innamul’s whereabouts and travelled to the city to confront him. He went to the residence of his brother-in-law, Hafizul Rehman, 32, a labourer who was staying with Innamul and the other accused in the Ambedkar Nagar area.

During the confrontation, a heated argument broke out between Mukul and Innamul over the panchayat’s decision of penalty.

The police said that Mukul was carrying a knife and allegedly attacked Innamul, causing an injury to his forehead. In the ensuing scuffle, Innamul allegedly grabbed the knife from him. At that point, the other two accused allegedly restrained Mukul, following which Innamul stabbed him repeatedly, police said.

Mukul was rushed to the nearby St George Hospital, where he was declared dead. Subsequently, based on the complaint of Hafizul Rehman, another labourer, the Cuffe Parade police registered a case of murder on February 4. The three accused were arrested on Friday.