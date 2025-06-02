Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Three women injured as e-bike battery explodes, triggers fire in Thane

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 02, 2025 07:46 AM IST

Three women were injured, one of them seriously, when the battery of an electric two-wheeler exploded

Thane: Three women were injured, one of them seriously, when the battery of an electric two-wheeler exploded and caused a fire in Maharashtra’s Thane on Sunday evening, a civic official said.The incident occurred in a house at Almas Colony in the Kausa area around 5.15 pm when the battery was being charged, he said.Three women from the house suffered burns after the explosion triggered a fire, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.After being alerted, firefighters rushed to the spot and put out the fire, he said.The victims, Nusrat Syed, 45, Hafza Syed, 24, and Afza Syed, 18, were taken to a nearby hospital. Since Nusrat had sustained more than 30% burns, she was shifted to Wadia Hospital in Mumbai for specialised treatment, the official said.

E-bike battery explodes, injures three, causes a fire
E-bike battery explodes, injures three, causes a fire

(PTI)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Monday, June 02, 2025
