Three workers dead on MUM-AHD bullet train corridor construction site

Mumbai: Three workers died after a temporary structure collapsed at a construction site on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place at Vasad village near Mahi River, in Gujarat’s Anand district.

According to officials from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), at around 4pm a temporary structure of steel and concrete blocks that was used to make a well foundation work fell, trapping workers beneath the debris. NHSRCL officials further stated that rescue operations were undertaken immediately by mobilising cranes and excavators available at site to clear the wreckage. Locals, state administration, police department and NDRF extended help.

Four workers were trapped between concrete blocks. Two died on the spot, one was declared dead at a hospital, and one is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Ex-gratia payment of ₹20 lakh each was given to two families, and online transfer is being done for another family.

According to a statement by NHSRCL, the foundation has been sunk to a depth of 582 metres. With a target depth of 610 metres, 28 metres in three wells is in progress. Concrete blocks of 2.5 tons each, supported by 4 and 16 high tensile strands, were loaded on the frame for sinking. The high tensile strands that were supporting the concrete blocks snapped, causing the blocks to fall and trap the workers.

A detailed technical enquiry is being undertaken to ascertain the cause of the incident.

Earlier this week, NHSRCL officials stated that they completed construction of nine river bridges between Vapi and Surat bullet train stations of this high-speed rail corridor. In total they have completed work on 12 river bridges out of 20 in Gujarat.

The construction is part of the 508-kilometre Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor. The bullet train project covers 352 km in Gujarat and 156 km in Maharashtra, with a total of 12 stations planned, including stops in Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad.