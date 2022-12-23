Tit for tat: SIT probes in Disha Salian and Rahul Shewale cases

Nagpur: The tussle between the ruling Shiv Sena (BSS)-BJP combine and the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition took another turn on Thursday with both groups demanding probes targeting leaders from the other side.

While the government announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Disha Salian death case, the Shiv Sena (UBT) demanded an investigation into the allegations of rape against Rahul Shewale, MP of the Shinde faction. Legislative council chairperson Neelam Gorhe directed the government to set up an SIT on this.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane alleged that Disha, who was working with a firm managing Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was murdered in June 2020, days before Rajput’s death. “A high-profile former minister was present at the party she attended before her death. The entire case is being hushed up to save the politician. To do her justice, the case needs to be investigated by an SIT,” Rane said. The MLA had earlier demanded a probe into whether Aaditya Thackeray had any link with the case. Sena (BSS) MP Rahul Shewale had demanded the same in Parliament on Wednesday. Alleging that the call logs of Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty showed calls by one AU, which he surmised could be Aaditya Uddhav, he had asked for an investigation. In retaliation, the Shiv Sena (UBT) brought up the allegations against Shewale of rape under the pretext of marriage by a 33-year-old woman, who had tweeted her complaint to chief minister Shinde. Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Manisha Kayande also wrote a letter to Fadnavis, requesting him to file an FIR against Shewale and initiate a probe.

The tiff between the treasury and opposition benches led to an uproar, verbal exchanges and over 10 adjournments. Amid the chaos, the state assembly also suspended senior NCP leader and former minister Jayant Patil for the ‘objectionable’ language that he used against Speaker Rahul Narvekar. Patil was suspended for the rest of the winter session and has been prohibited from entering the state legislature in Mumbai and Nagpur.

Soon after the resumption of regular business in the assembly on Thursday, the Opposition attacked the government over the Rashmi Shukla phone-tapping case. Referring to the order of a fresh probe in the Shukla case, the Opposition alleged that the steps taken by the government in haste were to ‘save the mastermind’ in the case. In a bid to turn the tables on the Opposition, BJP MLAs Nitesh Rane, Amit Satam, Bharati Lavekar and Manisha Chaudhari and BSS MLA Bharat Gogawale demanded a probe by SIT in the Salian death case.

Salian death case

The Mumbai police registered an accidental death in the case after Disha (28) died after falling from the 14th floor of Galaxy Regent at Malad in Mumbai in June 2020. Her death happened five days before the body of Sushant (34) was found at his flat in Bandra.

Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar said that the CBI, which investigated the Sushant death case, had said there was no foul play in Disha’s death. “Her parents went through immense mental agony because of the character assassination Disha was subjected to,” he said. “They have urged politicians to stop maligning their deceased daughter and let them live peacefully. Despite this, the issue is being raked up again for political gain.”

While announcing an SIT probe, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis denied that the Disha death case was ever handed over to the CBI. “The central agency was investigating the Sushant death case in which a few forensic reports have been submitted,” he said. “Disha’s death was investigated by the Mumbai police. If anyone has new evidence, we urge them to submit it to the SIT. It will be a free and fair investigation without targeting anybody politically.”