TMC unveils 5,645 cr budget, thrust on road repairs, public transport

For the first time, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has taken full responsibility for road repairs across the city after recognising that poor road conditions directly impact residents' lives. Prioritising citizen needs over bureaucratic hurdles, the decision marks a significant shift in governance to ensure that all roads, whether under municipal, state, or central agencies, receive timely maintenance.

The decision, announced during the budget presentation on Friday by Thane municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao, was made after discussions with all concerned authorities after several meetings with residents, particularly from the Ghodbunder area where poor road construction has led to severe traffic congestion.

With no hike in taxes, the TMC unveiled its ₹5,645 crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, focusing on urban infrastructure, health, sanitation, education, and environmental sustainability.

A significant portion of the budget was allotted to road repairs and public transport. To address road damage caused by utility work, ₹20 crore was allocated for restoration. Public transport received a boost with ₹57 crore raised through development charges and the launch of 160 electric buses to improve mobility and reduce pollution.

Municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao said the budget is designed to make Thane a more liveable, sustainable, and citizen-friendly city while maintaining financial prudence.

Thane’s healthcare sector saw a major boost with ₹75 crore allotted for revamping the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. Additionally, ₹58 crore was allotted for land acquisition for a new hospital in Diva, while ₹11 crore was allotted for maternity hospital renovations. A free cataract surgery programme for economically weaker residents was also announced.

Mobile sanitation units will be set up with repurposed buses operated by self-help groups while ₹5 crore was allotted for a 600-800 TPD solid waste processing plant in Atkoli, Bhiwandi and a 300 TPD biogas plant to process organic waste. Mangrove conservation received ₹1 crore while ₹59.94 crore was dedicated to restoring 15 lakes across the city.

A total of ₹50 crore was assigned to transform 62 municipal schools with infrastructure upgrades, teacher training, and the adoption of digital and AI-based learning tools. Some other allocations include ₹2 crore for senior citizen centres, ₹17 crore for disability support schemes, ₹15 lakh for LGBTQ+ welfare programmes and ₹15 crore for women’s self-defence programmes and menstrual health awareness.