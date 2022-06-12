To prevent flooding, BMC constructs wall around Poisar river
Mumbai In a bid to abate flooding at the Kandivli, Malad and Borivali areas in the western suburbs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has constructed a protective wall alongside the banks of Poisar river.
To bring an end to the flooding problem, the BMC constructed a 100-metres long retaining wall alongside the banks of the river at Dahanukarwadi in Kandivali (west) from where water mainly overflows during monsoon. Civic officials said that the entire riverbed was taken over by slum dwellers which created obstructions in the flow of the river.
“There were 29 such huts and shanties obstructing the flow of water. We have removed these structures from the adjoining areas and have created a wall to prevent further encroachment,” said the official.
The officials also maintained that most of the slum dwellers were illegal encroachers, due to which it is not the civic body’s responsibility to provide them with alternate accommodation. The BMC officials have also maintained that since the last few years, they have received complaints of the river overflowing in this area.
“We evicted the encroachers and built the wall in 15 days. We had issued notices to the encroachers, following which eviction drive was started. After that, an inspection of the area and soil test was carried out and construction of the wall was initiated. The project was completed on June 11,” said the official.
The BMC last year had announced the Poisar river Rejuvenation plan which includes installing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) on the banks of the river. Officials said that post monsoon, the civic body will start widening the riverbed in the remaining areas by removing the illegal encroachers to ensure smooth flow of water.
The 11.15 kilometre Poisar river originates from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and flows into the Arabian Sea, via the Marve Creek. Over the years, the bank of this river has been encroached by slum dwellers, causing serious flooding in the Kandivli area during monsoon.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics