Top cop releases video to counter Rana claims
MUMBAI: Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday tweeted a 12-second video clip from the CCTV camera at Khar police station that shows policemen serving tea to Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, in response to the Lok Sabha member’s allegations of “ill-treatment” in police custody.
After Pandey posted the video on Tuesday afternoon, the Rana couple’s lawyer Rizwan Merchant issued a clarification, saying their complaint of “ill-treatment” was not in reference to the Khar police station but related to Santacruz police station where the couple were taken past Saturday midnight.
Merchant said they were taken to Santacruz police station late in the night and were lodged in the lock up of the Santacruz police station till Sunday when they were produced before a holiday court. The lawyer claimed the police refused to serve water to Navneet Kaur and also refused to let her use the washroom during this period.
In a post on Twitter, Commissioner Pandey had released CCTV footage from Khar police station with the caption: “Do we say anything more.”
In the video, the Ranas are seen sitting in chairs and drinking tea with police officers at the station.
Rana’s lawyer was quoted by PTI saying: “I just want to clarify that the tweet of Sanjay Pandey sir is about the time spent by my client at the Khar police station after being arrested. The officers did offer tea, there is no doubt about it. But they (the Rana couple) were at the Khar police station till 1 AM. Approximately, after 1 AM, they (the Rana couple) were transferred to the lock-up of the Santacruz police station where they were detained for the rest of the night until they were produced before the court,” Merchant said.
Commenting on the police commissioner’s tweet, Sachin Sawant, General Secretary, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress committee, on Tuesday tweeted, “While giving remand on 24th April the words of Hon’ble Magistrate are... “Accused are produced before me at 12.30pm. They have no complaint against the police. Accused duly represented by counsel.”
The Ranas were arrested on Saturday evening on charges of promoting enmity and sedition, among others, for their insistence on chanting the Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s house “to remind the Shiv Sena leader of his Hindutva roots”. Later, the police also accused the Ranas of resisting arrest and charged them with obstructing public servants.
While Navneet Rana is presently lodged in Byculla women’s prison, Ravi Rana is lodged at the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.
After the Bombay high court rejected the Rana couple’s request to cancel the second police case for obstructing public servants on Monday, it emerged that Navneet Rana has filed a complaint with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla alleging “inhuman treatment” in police custody, prompting the Lok Sabha secretariat to seek a report from the Maharashtra government.
Manjunath Shinge, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 9, has denied the allegation of ill-treatment at the Santacruz police lock up and said the allegations were false. He said that after completing formalities and recording their statements, Rana couple was sent to Santacruz police station lock up (as Khar police station does not have one) shortly after midnight.
On Monday, the Bombay high court frowned at the couple’s insistence on chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside the chief minister’s house, saying “such type of a declaration is certainly in breach of the personal liberty of the other person and therefore the state is justified in carrying apprehension that such act will lead to disturbance in law and order situation.”
At a government event on Monday evening, chief minister Thackeray said: “If you want to recite Hanuman Chalisa at my home, do come. But approach with a proper method… if you want to visit by ‘dadagiri’ (bullying), Balasaheb (the late Shiv Sena founder and his father) taught us how to break that ‘dadagiri’.”
-
For foolproof security, SGPC resolves to install scanners at Golden Temple entrances
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Tuesday resolved to install scanners at the entrances of Golden Temple, in view of some untoward incidents that took place on the premises in the recent past. An unknown person had made a sacrilege bid at the sanctum sanctorum in December last year. New serais for pilgrims sGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who chaired the meeting said due to the huge influx of Sangat (pilgrims) at the shrine, there is a need for new serais (inns).
-
AIMIM denies part in Hubballi violence after leaders’ arrest
The arrest of four office-bearers of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in connection with violence at the old Hubballi police station has raised questions on the party's intent to mobilise support from the Muslim electorate ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, people aware of the developments said. The party, however, has blamed right-wing organisations for instigating violence in the state. The police have arrested a total of 146 people so far.
-
Cops suspended for allegedly thrashing 3 in police custody in Mangaluru
A police inspector and three constables in Mangaluru were suspended pending a probe for allegedly thrashing three members of a right-wing organisation, who were detained for heckling a Muslim tender coconut seller, senior officials said on Tuesday. On Sunday, Ismail, a Muslim vendor who has been selling coconut in Mangaluru city for the past 15 years approached the police and complained. According to an official at the Bajpe police station, following the detention of the men, protests erupted outside the station. Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar didn't share the details of the injury suffered.
-
Workshop discusses UP Clean Air Management Project
LUCKNOW: The department of environment, forest and climate change, UP in collaboration with the World Bank, organized a two-day programme to discuss the proposed UP Clean Air Management Project (UP-CAMP) and to chalk out ways to curb the fast-increasing pollution levels in districts. Minister of state, Arun Kumar Saxena (independent charge) environment, forest and climate change, UP was the chief guest and KP Malik, minister of state was the guest of honour.
-
Madhya Pradesh govt to give ₹900 per month for farmers to rear ‘desi’ cow
The Madhya Pradesh government will give ₹900 per month for farmers for rearing indigenous cows to promote natural farming, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday. To support natural farming, the CM said they will appoint five workers in every block, who will motivate the farmers to take up natural farming. “For this we will also give honorarium to these workers,” the CM said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics