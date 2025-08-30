Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tourist inflow at temples to be mapped with new MTDC system

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 05:38 am IST

The data collection platform will track details like the number of tourist arrivals at the temple and its surrounding areas, their place of origin, and the duration of their stay. According to tourism officials, the data will provide valuable insights into tourist inflow and patterns, enabling better policy decisions.

Pune: The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) launched an integrated data collection system at Kolhapur’s Mahalaxmi Temple in August, as part of its religious tourism reform programme. The system, currently in its trial phase, aims to streamline tourism data collection.

Mahalaxmi Temple at Kolhapur - Photo by Uday Deolekar
Mahalaxmi Temple at Kolhapur - Photo by Uday Deolekar

The data collection platform will track details like the number of tourist arrivals at the temple and its surrounding areas, their place of origin, and the duration of their stay. According to tourism officials, the data will provide valuable insights into tourist inflow and travel patterns in Kolhapur, enabling better policy decisions.

After the successful launch at the Kolhapur temple, MTDC now plans to extend the system to other prominent religious destinations across the state. “Discussions are underway to implement this model at Nashik’s Trimbakeshwar temple, Shirdi’s Saibaba temple, and a few others,” said Shama Pawar, deputy director, Directorate of Tourism, Pune.

Maharashtra is a major hub for religious tourism, with its pilgrimage centres attracting lakhs of devotees every year. Hence, the state government has initiated steps to modernise facilities at the pilgrimage spots under schemes like the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD).

However, the data gap at various levels poses new challenges for the authorities to seamlessly roll out reforms without disturbing traditions, especially in the case of crowd management. For this, the pilot project for data collection has been launched in the Kolhapur temple, which will eventually be extended to other religious tourism hotspots as well.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Tourist inflow at temples to be mapped with new MTDC system
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On