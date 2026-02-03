Traffic cop succumbs to injuries after accident on Reay Road
According to the Sewri police, the victim was identified as constable Sushant More from the Wadala Traffic police division, father to a son and a five-month old daughter
MUMBAI: A 38-year-old traffic police constable who was injured in an accident on January 28 succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning. The police said the accident took place on the Eastern Freeway at Reay Road ramp and the injured constable was admitted to Sion Hospital.
According to the Sewri police, the victim was identified as constable Sushant More from the Wadala Traffic police division, father to a son and a five-month old daughter. The incident occurred when More was on duty near the Reay road ramp where two roads, one coming from Reay Road and the other coming from Wadi-Bunder area, meet on the Eastern Freeway.
More was manning the traffic on the northbound lane when a speeding Maruti Suzuki Wagon R rammed into him leaving him with serious head injuries. He was rushed to Sion Hospital and police officers said he had lost consciousness soon after the incident.
“We had registered a case earlier for 125 (acts endangering human life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, against the driver of the car Shirish Kumar Zore, 57, a resident of Tilak Nagar, Chembur who works in the Bombay Port Trust as an officer,” said a police officer.
On Monday, More succumbed to his injuries after which the police added section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS in the case against Zore. The police said the body was handed to his family members who stay in Dadar East.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.