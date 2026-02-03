Traffic cop succumbs to injuries after accident on Reay Road

MUMBAI: A 38-year-old traffic police constable who was injured in an accident on January 28 succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning. The police said the accident took place on the Eastern Freeway at Reay Road ramp and the injured constable was admitted to Sion Hospital. Mumbai, India. Feb 02, 2026 - Sushant More, a Mumbai traffic police constable from Wadala traffic chowki, lost his life after a speeding car hit him on the Freeway near Reay Road. Police arrested the driver of the car and seized the car. Mumbai, India. Feb 02, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

According to the Sewri police, the victim was identified as constable Sushant More from the Wadala Traffic police division, father to a son and a five-month old daughter. The incident occurred when More was on duty near the Reay road ramp where two roads, one coming from Reay Road and the other coming from Wadi-Bunder area, meet on the Eastern Freeway.

More was manning the traffic on the northbound lane when a speeding Maruti Suzuki Wagon R rammed into him leaving him with serious head injuries. He was rushed to Sion Hospital and police officers said he had lost consciousness soon after the incident.

“We had registered a case earlier for 125 (acts endangering human life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, against the driver of the car Shirish Kumar Zore, 57, a resident of Tilak Nagar, Chembur who works in the Bombay Port Trust as an officer,” said a police officer.

On Monday, More succumbed to his injuries after which the police added section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS in the case against Zore. The police said the body was handed to his family members who stay in Dadar East.