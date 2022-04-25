Traffic cops fine 1,983 delivery agents for helmetless driving in special drive
Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic police has in the past 20 days fined 1,983 delivery executives working for a host of food and grocery delivery platforms for riding without helmets. The police also registered 392 first information reports (FIRs) against other bikers for driving on the wrong side of the road.
The special drive was started on April 5 after the Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey warned the representatives of such delivery companies and instructed them to ensure that their delivery agents follow traffic rules.
Of the total riders fined for driving helmetless, 621 belonged to Zomato, followed by 510 of Swiggy. Zomato also employed 130 bikers who were booked for wrong-side driving, while FIR was filed against 139 from Swiggy for the same offence.
The traffic police said they had been receiving complaints from residents and commuters that the delivery boys had been haphazardly riding on the streets of Mumbai and creating a ruckus.
During a live Facebook streaming on March 14, Pandey declared that the delivery boys would not be treated softly. Following this, he met 30 representatives from food, grocery and courier delivery apps and warned of stern action against the companies and their delivery executives, if any of them were caught violating traffic rules.
“We had been catching delivery agents of online food and grocery delivery apps before but after the commissioner instructed we carried a special drive,” said Raj Tilak Roushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).
During the special drive from April 5 to April 24, the police caught a total of 28,371 bikers for riding without helmets and referred 3,623 of them to the Road Transport Officers (RTOs) for suspension of their licences for three months. The traffic police have also caught 1,544 drivers for honking unnecessarily.
Since March 6, the traffic police have caught a total of 8,694 motorists driving on the wrong side and registered FIRs against them. Besides, 33,912 motorists were fined for driving on one-ways, 27,679 for driving without seatbelts, 1,11,330 bikers for riding without helmets and 1,30,093 for illegal parking.
-
Suvir Sidhu elected Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana chairman
Suvir Sidhu, 32, on Monday became the youngest chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH). He is the son of Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu. Sidhu was unanimously elected in a meeting held on Monday. The council also elected Ashok Singla, Ranvir Singh Dhaka, and Surinder Dutt Sharma as co-chairmen. The BCPH also ratified nomination of Gurtej Singh Grewal as honorary secretary.
-
Chandigarh makes masks compulsory in closed environments
With the daily Covid-19 cases rising gradually in Chandigarh, the UT administration on Monday once again made face masks compulsory in closed environments and announced violators will be fined ₹500. Amid sharp decline in cases in March, the UT administration had made masks optional only on April 4, two years after the mask rule was first imposed in March 2020, when the first lockdown was enforced in the wake of the pandemic's outbreak.
-
Prayagraj killings: Cops off to Bihar on trail of Kharwar gang
PRAYAGRAJ A police team has been sent to Bihar's Rohtas district in search of absconding members of the Kharwar gang on suspicion of their involvement in the recent murder of five members of a family in Prayagraj's Khevrajpur village. Kingpins Baliram Kharwar and Pradeep Kharwar received bullet injuries during an encounter with police teams while four of their accomplices – Anish Kharwar, Sumit Kharwar, Sandol Kharwar and Amraj Kharwar were also arrested.
-
SAD takes dig at Punjab CM over Delhi visit
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday took a dig at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann over his visit to schools in the national capital to study the “Delhi Model” of education. SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the SAD had some time back advised Mann to visit the meritorious and Adarsh schools established by the erstwhile Akali government so that the neglect they had suffered during the past five years of Congress rule could be corrected.
-
Covid: Karnataka makes face masks compulsory; spitting in public to attract fine
With Covid-19 cases on the rise in several states, and state governments reintroducing curbs, including wearing of masks, the Karnataka government, too, on Monday, made face masks compulsory in public areas, while also making spitting in such places a punishable offence.
