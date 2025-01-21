Mumbai: Motorists travelling between Mumbai and Pune should brace for traffic congestion on the expressway this week, as the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has announced scheduled traffic blocks for girder launching work on a bridge. Traffic diversions on Mumbai-Pune Expressway from Jan 22-24

According to a statement from MSRDC Public Relations Officer Tushar Ahire, the traffic block is planned from January 22 to 24, between 12 noon and 3 pm, to facilitate construction aimed at reducing congestion on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. During this period, Pune-bound traffic will face diversions.

The girder work is set to take place at Kusgaon, located 58.50 km along the expressway. Consequently, Pune-bound traffic will be diverted starting at Valvan, 54.70 km from Mumbai, near Lonavala. From Valvan, motorists will be redirected to National Highway 48 via Varsoli and will rejoin the expressway at Dehu Road.

It is important to note that Mumbai-bound traffic will not be affected during these three days. “In case motorists face any difficulties, they can contact MSRDC on 9822498224 or the Highway Police on 9833498334 for assistance,” Ahire added.

Travellers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid delays.