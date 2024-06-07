Traffic policeman beaten by trio in Bhiwandi

THANE: A police constable stationed at the traffic post in Nizampura locality of Bhiwandi was assaulted by three unknown bikers on Wednesday evening after he attempted to stop them. HT Image

According to officials, three unknown individuals struck the two-wheeler of a traffic police constable and ran over his foot. The assault occurred at the Vanjar Patti Naka area in Bhiwandi. One of the suspects is estimated to be between 20 and 25 years old, while the other two are believed to be between 40 and 45 years old.

According to official information, Police constable Prahlad Prabhu Sontakke from Bhiwandi City Police Station and Police Constable S Ghodke from Bhoiwada Police Station were on duty managing traffic on the main road in front of a mosque in the Vanjarpatti Naka area of Nizampura Police Station on Wednesday evening.

At that time, a biker coming from the opposite direction suddenly crashed into Sontakke, injuring his left leg. As the constable detained the biker, two unknown assailants intervened and started arguing with him. One of the assailants struck Sontakke on the head from behind, while the other two verbally abused the constables before fleeing the scene. “A case has been registered against the unknown trio under Section 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from performing his official duty) of the Indian Penal Code, and a search for the accused has been initiated,” said a police officer.