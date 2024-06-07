 Traffic policeman beaten by trio in Bhiwandi | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Traffic policeman beaten by trio in Bhiwandi

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 07, 2024 06:48 AM IST

A biker coming from the opposite direction suddenly crashed into the constable, injuring his left leg. As the constable detained the biker, two unknown assailants intervened and started arguing with him. One of assailants struck Sontakke on the head from behind, while the other two verbally abused him

THANE: A police constable stationed at the traffic post in Nizampura locality of Bhiwandi was assaulted by three unknown bikers on Wednesday evening after he attempted to stop them.

HT Image
HT Image

According to officials, three unknown individuals struck the two-wheeler of a traffic police constable and ran over his foot. The assault occurred at the Vanjar Patti Naka area in Bhiwandi. One of the suspects is estimated to be between 20 and 25 years old, while the other two are believed to be between 40 and 45 years old.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

According to official information, Police constable Prahlad Prabhu Sontakke from Bhiwandi City Police Station and Police Constable S Ghodke from Bhoiwada Police Station were on duty managing traffic on the main road in front of a mosque in the Vanjarpatti Naka area of Nizampura Police Station on Wednesday evening.

At that time, a biker coming from the opposite direction suddenly crashed into Sontakke, injuring his left leg. As the constable detained the biker, two unknown assailants intervened and started arguing with him. One of the assailants struck Sontakke on the head from behind, while the other two verbally abused the constables before fleeing the scene. “A case has been registered against the unknown trio under Section 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from performing his official duty) of the Indian Penal Code, and a search for the accused has been initiated,” said a police officer.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Traffic policeman beaten by trio in Bhiwandi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On