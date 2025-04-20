Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Traffic warden dies after plunging into sea while chasing tempo on Coastal Road

ByVinay Dalvi
Apr 20, 2025 08:12 AM IST

Bystanders who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the police and fire brigade. Rescue personnel rushed to the scene and managed to pull Shaikh from the water. He was taken to Nair Hospital in Agripada, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival

MUMBAI: A 39-year-old traffic warden died on Saturday evening while attempting to stop a speeding tempo on the Coastal Road near Tata Garden, heading towards Worli.

Traffic warden dies after plunging into sea while chasing tempo on Coastal Road
Traffic warden dies after plunging into sea while chasing tempo on Coastal Road

The deceased, identified as Rafique Wazir Shaikh, was posted in the Tata Garden area. According to the Gamdevi police, Shaikh spotted a tempo flouting traffic norms and tried to flag it down. However, the driver sped past him, prompting Shaikh to pursue the vehicle on his two-wheeler.

As he raced after the tempo, he reportedly lost control of his bike near a curved section of the bridge. His vehicle rammed into a cement railing, and he was flung off the road into the Arabian Sea.

Bystanders who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the police and fire brigade. Rescue personnel rushed to the scene and managed to pull Shaikh from the water. He was taken to Nair Hospital in Agripada, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Shaikh’s dedication to duty, tragically cut short, has drawn widespread condolences from colleagues and residents alike. An officer from the Gamdevi police station said, “He was simply doing his duty. It’s heartbreaking.”

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed and the police have sent the body for post-mortem and will be handing it over to his family upon completion of formalities.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Traffic warden dies after plunging into sea while chasing tempo on Coastal Road
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On