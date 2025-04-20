MUMBAI: A 39-year-old traffic warden died on Saturday evening while attempting to stop a speeding tempo on the Coastal Road near Tata Garden, heading towards Worli. Traffic warden dies after plunging into sea while chasing tempo on Coastal Road

The deceased, identified as Rafique Wazir Shaikh, was posted in the Tata Garden area. According to the Gamdevi police, Shaikh spotted a tempo flouting traffic norms and tried to flag it down. However, the driver sped past him, prompting Shaikh to pursue the vehicle on his two-wheeler.

As he raced after the tempo, he reportedly lost control of his bike near a curved section of the bridge. His vehicle rammed into a cement railing, and he was flung off the road into the Arabian Sea.

Bystanders who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the police and fire brigade. Rescue personnel rushed to the scene and managed to pull Shaikh from the water. He was taken to Nair Hospital in Agripada, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Shaikh’s dedication to duty, tragically cut short, has drawn widespread condolences from colleagues and residents alike. An officer from the Gamdevi police station said, “He was simply doing his duty. It’s heartbreaking.”

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed and the police have sent the body for post-mortem and will be handing it over to his family upon completion of formalities.