Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Two relatives drown in Ulhas River; rescue operations on

Two relatives drown in Ulhas River; rescue operations on

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 12, 2023 12:40 AM IST

The victims, Sarfraz Ansari, 28, a driver, and Salman Ansari, 29, a mechanic, were relatives and stayed together near Hindustan Bakery in Shantinagar. According to the police, when one of them started drowning, the other went to save him but both drowned

Thane: Two men drowned in the Ulhas River near the Khadakpada area, Kalyan, on Friday morning when they went to wash their clothes.

The officer added that the bodies are yet to be recovered. “The rescue operation, which included expert swimmers and the fire bridge officials, was called off on Friday. We will start it again on Saturday.” (HT PHOTO)
The officer added that the bodies are yet to be recovered. “The rescue operation, which included expert swimmers and the fire bridge officials, was called off on Friday. We will start it again on Saturday.” (HT PHOTO)

The victims, Sarfraz Ansari, 28, a driver, and Salman Ansari, 29, a mechanic, were relatives and stayed together near Hindustan Bakery in Shantinagar. According to the police, when one of them started drowning, the other went to save him but both drowned.

“They were washing their clothes on the banks of Ulhas River near Vadavali dam around 11.30am when the incident occurred,” an officer from Khadakpada police station said. “The duo would come together to the river to wash clothes. On Friday, after washing their clothes, Sarfraz went inside the water and was swimming, but when he started drowning, Salman rushed in to help, but both drowned.”

The officer added that the bodies are yet to be recovered. “The rescue operation, which included expert swimmers and the fire bridge officials, was called off on Friday. We will start it again on Saturday.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out