Three missing children, found dead inside parked car in Nagpur: Police

In a tragic incident, three missing children were found dead inside an old parked car in Nagpur on Sunday evening, police said. The children, aged between 4-6 years, have been identified. (Representative file image)

According to a police official, the children were playing in front of their house. Suddenly, they vanished without a trace, prompting their relatives to launch a search. The parents assumed that the children might have gone to Faruque Nagar ground to play. However, when the children did not return till 7pm and were not found in the vicinity, the parents promptly approached the local Pachpaoli police and lodged a complaint.

“As the children did not return till late Saturday evening, the parents approached the local police and filed a case of kidnapping,” informed Pachpaoli police station in-charge, Vaibhav Jadhav.

An offence under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

The police launched a search operation and shared the pictures on social media.

CCTV cameras installed in the area and adjoining roads were also scanned by the police throughout the night.

Despite the search operation, police did not manage to get any clue regarding the sudden disappearance of the children.

As the investigation progressed on Sunday, it became apparent that the missing children had not ventured beyond Faruque Nagar, the official said.

Commissioner of Police, Nagpur city, Amitesh Kumar directed police personnel to launch a combing operation near their house.

On Sunday, around 7pm, there was a breakthrough in the case when a trained police dog led the investigators to a parked SUV.

When police personnel opened the door of the vehicle, an overpowering stench emerged from the SUV.

The bodies of the children were found between the gap of front and back seats.

“The children died of heat and suffocation,” Kumar said.

The local police sent the bodies to the government run medical college and hospital for postmortem.

