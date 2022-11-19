Trains affected by mega 27-hr block from Saturday night till early hours of Monday in Mumbai. Check full list
Several trains are set to be affected by the 27-hour mega block - from 11 pm on Saturday till 2 am on Monday - en route Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder station in south Mumbai due to the dismantling of British-era Carnac Bridge.
The schedule of a number of suburban and express trains has been disrupted. The bridge was built in 1866-67 and was declared unsafe by an expert team of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay in 2018, though the movement of heavy vehicles was stopped back in 2014, officials were quoted as saying in reports. The dismantling is expected to affect lakhs of commuters.
Block duration on different lines of Central Railway:
On the main line of the CR route- from CSMT to Kasara/Khopoli- the block will be operated between CSMT and Byculla stations for 17 hours. As a result, no train will run between the CSMT and Byculla station till 4 pm on November 20 from 11 pm on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.
On the Harbour line (CSMT-Goregaon/ Panvel), the block will be operated between CSMT and Vadala stations for 21 hours. No train will run between CSMT and Vadala stations till 8 pm on November 20 from 11 pm on Saturday.
The Mail-Express Yard lines will be available after 27 hours, 2 am, on November 21.
During the block period, suburban trains will be operated from Byculla, Parel, Dadar, and Kurla stations towards Thane, Kalyan, Kasara, Karjat sides and vice versa.
On the Harbour line, the services will be run between Vadala and Panvel-Goregaon stations.
Eight Express trains cancelled on Saturday:
1) 12128 Pune-Mumbai Intercity Express
2) 17618 Nanded-Mumbai Tapovan Express
3) 12702 Hyderabad-Mumbai Hussain Sagar Express
4) 12112 Amravati-Mumbai Express
5) 17058 Secunderabad-Mumbai Devagiri Express
6) 17412 Kolhapur-Mumbai Mahalaxmi Express
7) 17611 Nanded-Mumbai Rajyarani Express
8) 12187 Jabalpur-Mumbai Garibrath
25 Express trains cancelled on Sunday. List below:
1) 17617 Mumbai-Nanded Tapovan Express
2) 12127 Mumbai-Pune Intercity Express
3) 11007 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express
4) 12071 Mumbai-Jalna Janshatabdi Express
5) 12188 Mumbai-Jabalpur Garibrath
6) 11009 Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express
7) 02101 Mumbai-Manmad Special
8) 12125 Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express
9) 11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Express
10) 12123 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen
11) 12109 Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express
12) 17612 Mumbai-Nanded Rajyarani Express
13) 12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express
14) 17411 Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express
15) 11010 Pune-Mumbai Sinhagad Express
16) 12124 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen
17) 12110 Manmad-Mumbai Panchavati Express
18) 12126 Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express via Panvel
19) 02102 Manmad-Mumbai Special
20) 12072 Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express
21) 17057 Mumbai-Secunderabad Devagiri Express
22) 12701 Mumbai-Hyderabad Hussain Sagar Express
23) 11008 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express
24) 12128 Pune-Mumbai Intercity Express
25) 17618 Nanded-Mumbai Tapovan Express
Five trains that will commence journey on Saturday and short terminate at Pune:
1) 11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express
2) 12116 Solapur-Mumbai Siddheshwar Express
3) 16332 Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai Express
4) 11302 KSR Bengaluru-Mumbai Udyan Express
5) 11030 Kolhapur-Mumbai Koyna Express (Commencing journey on Sunday)
Last trains towards CSMT and from CSMT on main line and harbour line on Saturday:
Last Trains from CSMT on Main Line
Slow: 22.28 hrs dep CSMT, Byculla 22.36 hrs and Khopoli arr 01.15 hrs
Fast: 21.58 hrs dep CSMT, Byculla 22.05 hrs and Khopoli arr 00.21 hrs
Last Trains from CSMT on Harbour Line
CSMT dep 22.38 hrs Vadala 22.56 hrs and Bandra arr
23.07 hrs
CSMT dep 22.34 hrs Vadala 22.52 hrs and Panvel arr 23.54 hrs.
Last Trains towards CSMT at Byculla on Main Line
Slow: 21.06 hrs dep Badlapur 22.48 hrs Byculla and
22.57 hrs arr CSMT
Fast: 21.06 hrs dep Karjat 22.28 hrs Byculla and 22.38
hrs arr CSMT
Last Trains towards CSMT at Vadala on Harbour Line
Panvel Dep 21.15 hrs Vadala 22.16 hrs and CSMT arr
22.34 hrs
Goregaon dep 21.43 hrs Vadala: 22.20 hrs and CSMT
arr 22.38 hrs
