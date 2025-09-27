Mumbai: The transport department is set to conduct a special drive to fine drivers of app-based cabs who do not have a permit and have been charging “arbitrary fares”, said transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday. While the department had already been conducting such a drive in a haphazard and irregular manner, the current one is expected to be more seriously and systematically enforced. Transport dep to up its game, catch app-based drivers charging more than fixed rate

Hindustan Times was the first to report about the revised fares for Ola, Rapido and Uber decided by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA). However, when companies failed to update their apps to reflect the new fares, the government threatened to cancel the provisional permits granted to ride-hailing companies.

On September 26, Sarnaik issued a warning and crackdown against app-based drivers who do not comply with the prescribed regulations adding that Regional Transport Offices (RTO) will take strict action against such drivers. The drivers’ unions have responded by calling the move “biased” since no actions are being taken against the aggregator operators.

Sarnaik said that drivers offering app-based transport services must hold a valid license if they want to avoid strict action. As per the state government’s directives, these drivers are to be paid 80% of the fare amount which must strictly follow the government-approved rates. “Overcharging or undercharging is not permitted,” said Sarnaik.

In another recent drive to curb illegally operating vehicles the transport department and the MMRTA had collected a total of fines worth ₹3.88 lakh from 263 vehicles. Transport department officials said that the current drive comes after several complaints alleged that app-based vehicles have been overcharging passengers. “FIRs have been filed against such drivers at Matunga, Santacruz, and Andheri police stations,” said an RTO officer.

Bharat Kalaskar, secretary of the transport department and RTO, has issued a stern warning that illegal drivers in Mumbai must immediately comply with regulations or face strict penalties. While transport unions claim the government’s actions are aggravating the situation, the state justifies its response as a way to prevent the exploitation of passengers and ensure safe travels.

Among the new directives by the state were also orders under the Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules 2025, which allow passenger transport via e-bikes and electric two-wheelers. The approved fare for the service is ₹15 for the first 1.5km and ₹10.27 per subsequent km. To regulate app-based transport services in the state, the government has enforced an Aggregator Policy wherein the companies providing app-based transport services without a valid license from the state will face action along with their drivers.