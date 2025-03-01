Transport minister approves new sub-RTO for his constituency in Mira-Bhayandar

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s transport minister, Pratap Sarnaik, has approved a new sub-regional transport office for Mira-Bhayandar, a part of which falls under his assembly constituency, Ovala-Majiwada, in Thane district. Mumbai, India - February 20, 2023: BSS (Shinde faction) MLAs Sanjay Shirsat, Pratap Sarnaik and Sada Sarvankar speak to the media after taking control of Shiv Sena’s party office, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 20, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

A press release issued by Sarnaik’s office on Friday said, “March 1 is celebrated as RTO foundation day. On its eve, the state transport ministry has given good news for the people of Mira-Bhayandar. The state’s 58th sub-regional transport office will be opened at Mira-Bhayandar. An order to this effect has been issued by the transport office today.”

A sub-regional transport office issues driving licences, inspects vehicles’ insurance and fitness, clears pollution tests, collects road tax, and sells personalised registration numbers, among other responsibilities. The new sub-RTO will come up on a plot acquired by the state government in Uttan.

Sarnaik has been the MLA from the Ovala-Majiwada constituency ever since it was formed in 2009, spanning four terms. He started his political career with the National Students’ Union of India, the student wing of the Indian National Congress, and later shifted to the Nationalist Congress Party.

In November 2008, he joined Shiv Sena and became close to party president Uddhav Thackeray. In 2022, he shifted loyalties and supported Eknath Shinde during his rebellion against Thackeray and was made a minister in the Mahayuti 2.0 government.

Mira-Bhayandar is a city adjoining Mumbai that falls in the neighbouring Thane district. Established in 1985 as a municipal council, it is a key city in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). It is also a leading township in the state with industrial development and a comparatively lower cost of living. A part of the city falls under Sarnaik’s assembly constituency.