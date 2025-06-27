Transport union to launch auto hailing app

Mumbai: A new ride hailing app for autos floated by an autorickshaw operators’ union is likely to be launched on July 15. The app, called ‘Yatri Mitra’, is currently undergoing testing in the beta stage. Once it goes live, commuters will be able to book rides using the app and pay as per the reading on electronic meters, union members and app developers told Hindustan Times. (Hindustan Times)

“When we interacted with autorickshaw drivers in Mumbai and Thane, they shared the need for an app that could facilitate meter-based payments, benefitting both passengers and drivers,” said DM Gosavi, general secretary of the Seva Sarathi Autorickshaw Taxi and Transport Union, which is behind the effort.

The union has around 1,000 auto drivers among its members and unaffiliated auto drivers will be able to use the app after registering for the service, said sources. The app has been developed by Metazen Labs Pvt Ltd, which has created apps for the Income Tax department, Mumbai Port Trust, Thane Municipal Corporation, and Rotary International, among others. It will be run jointly by Metazen and the Seva Sarathi union, the sources added.

“Aggregators like Uber and Ola charge a hefty commission from drivers based on their earnings. But drivers using the ‘Yatri Mitra’ app will have to pay a nominal daily fee of ₹25 and those using the app regularly will receive personal accident insurance coverage,” said Narendra Rao, director, Metazen Labs.

Passengers will be charged as per the meter and payments can be made via cash or UPI, Rao said.

The service will initially be launched in Mumbai and Thane and expanded gradually to other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). At least 10,000 autos are expected to be enrolled at the time of the launch, said sources.

There are 251,461 auto rickshaws in Mumbai, and 555,986 auto rickshaws in the MMR, as per data from the Maharashtra state transport department.

Another ride hailing app for air-conditioned taxis called ‘Palkhi’, started by a former driver, is also likely to be relaunched next year. The app was launched in 2019 but shut down later due to issues with financing and the installation of CCTV cameras inside cabs, which did not go down well with passengers due to privacy concerns, said Praful Shinde, the owner of Palkhi Cabs. “We are looking to upgrade our system and relaunch the app next year,” said Shinde, who drove an aggregator cab prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This Palkhi app will not have surge pricing and tariffs will be based on the Maharashtra aggregator cab policy, Shinde said.