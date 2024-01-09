close_game
Trespassers at Salman’s farmhouse had criminal record in Punjab

ByRaina Assainar
Jan 09, 2024 07:26 AM IST

Two men arrested for trespassing on Salman Khan's farmhouse in Navi Mumbai are not connected to the gangs that threatened the Bollywood star with death. They have a criminal background in Punjab and were in Mumbai after fleeing a fight with a local gang.

Navi Mumbai: The two men arrested on Thursday for trespassing on Salman Khan’s farmhouse in New Panvel are not related to any gangs from which the Bollywood star has received death threats. But they do have a criminal background in Fazilka district in Punjab, their native place, where they were booked for trespassing, said police.

“The duo have no link to the death threats. They claimed that they had a fight with the local gang in Punjab over playing some song in a marriage ceremony and fled to Mumbai. We verified and found that they were speaking the truth,” said senior police inspector from the Panvel Taluka police station, Anil Patil.

According to police, the duo identified as Ajesh Kumar Omprakash Gila (23), a furniture trader, and Gurusevak Singh Tej Singh Sikh (23), a carpenter, came to Mumbai for the first time following the fight with local goons in Punjab’s Fazilka district. They loitered around the city and its outskirts, outside the houses of celebrities to catch a glimpse of them. Upon discovering that Salman Khan’s farmhouse ‘Arpit’ was located in the interiors, they fancied their chances of entering the compound easily.

Police had found soft copies of two Aadhaar cards with the same photo on each person’s mobile phone. One set of cards mentioned the name as Ajesh Kumar Omprakash Gila and Mahesh Kumar Ramnivas, while the other set mentioned the name as Vinod Kumar Radhesham and Gurusevak Singh Tej Singh Sikh.

On being asked about the same, the duo told police that they forged an aadhaar card each for themselves as they had not carried their original aadhar cards with them.

“During their train journey from Punjab, they learnt that aadhar is necessary for booking hotel rooms in Mumbai. Since they were not carrying their aadhaar cards, they downloaded some random aadhar card from the internet and pasted their own photos on it,” said Patil.

