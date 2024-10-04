Tribal MLAs scale security net in Mantralaya to press for their demands

Mumbai: A group of elected representatives from the tribal community staged an unusual protest on Friday at Mantralaya, the state government headquarters, by climbing onto safety nets installed to prevent suicide attempts inside the building. The dramatic action came after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde allegedly failed to grant them an audience. Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Narhari Zirwal of the NCP was among those who climbed the safety net. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Narhari Zirwal of the NCP, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLA Rajesh Patil, and BJP MP Hemant Savara, all from tribal communities, ascended the security nets on the second floor of the seven-storey building. They were joined by two others in this audacious demonstration.

The protesters are demanding the removal of a stay on recruitment of tribal youths under the PESA Act. Additionally, they oppose granting reservation to the Dhangar community from the existing Scheduled Tribes (ST) quota.

This unfolding drama coincided with a state cabinet meeting in progress at Mantralaya.

The public representatives arrived at Mantralaya on Friday afternoon. While Zirwal, Patil, and Savara took to the safety nets, other MLAs including Kiran Lahamte and Hiraman Khoskar initiated a sit-in protest in the corridor on the same floor.

Security personnel had to employ significant persuasion before the protesters descended to join their colleagues in the sit-in. The demonstrators represent various political parties, underscoring the cross-party nature of their grievances.

Zirwal, who is spearheading the protest, stated firmly, "We will not leave Mantralaya before having a meeting with the chief minister. We will start a statewide protest if our demands are not fulfilled."

The Dhangar community, which already enjoys reservation in a sub-category under the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), has been campaigning for inclusion in the ST category.