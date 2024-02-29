Trio arrested for stealing 12.30 lakh from priest’s two-wheeler

MUMBAI: The Kandivali police on Wednesday arrested three men for robbing ₹12.3 lakh from a priest. The accused have been identified as Barkatullah Khan, 39, Rajesh Singh, 58, and Mohammad Akhtar Hussain, 35. HT Image

According to the police, the priest, Mohanraj Mishra, 42, wanted to buy a house and had gone to meet the seller, keeping the cash in the storage box of his scooter. The officers said that when the priest parked his two-wheeler and left the spot for some time, the seller’s accomplices stole the money and fled.

Officers said that the complainant wanted to buy a house. He met Khan and Hussain who told him they wanted to sell their house. On Tuesday, Mishra parked his scooter at Kandivali West and went to a restaurant with Khan and Hussain to discuss and negotiate their flat’s price.

When he came out of the restaurant, he found that the cash kept in the scooter storage box was missing. Mishra then lodged a police complaint after he found that Hussain and Khan had also fled from the spot.

The police questioned Khan who had met with Mishra on the day of the theft. The officers learnt that Singh, an accomplice of Khan, had stolen the cash from Mishra’s scooter when they were busy talking inside the restaurant.

Khan also told the police that they had divided the money between them. The police have arrested all three accused and are finding out if they had robbed any other person earlier.